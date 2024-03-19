3ID joins Panay, Romblon, Guimaras ‘Victory Day’ commemoration

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division joined the commemoration of the 79th Victory Day of the liberation of Panay, Romblon, and Guimaras.

The ceremony was held at the Balantang Memorial Cemetery National Shrine in Jaro District on March 18, 2024.

Brigadier General Michael G. Samson of the 301st Infantry "Bayanihan" Brigade (IB) of the Philippine Army, representing Major General Marion R. Sison, the 3ID commander, served as the military host for the wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony paid tribute to World War II veterans who bravely fought for their country. It aimed to provide an opportunity for families of veterans, current heroes, and the younger generation to pay their respects to those who fought for the liberation of Panay, Romblon, and Guimaras.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., who was the guest of honor and speaker, while Pastor Rick Martin led the Eucharistic Prayer.

Among the guests were Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas, Representative Julienne "Jam" Baronda, Major General Romeo D. Alamillo (Ret.) of the National President of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines (VFP), Undersecretary Reynaldo B. Mapagu, Administrator of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) and Veteran Hannibal S. Lipardo, Regional President of VFP Region 6.

Various dignitaries and officials, including VFP and post-war veteran leaders, descendants of World War II heroes, government agencies including Lieutenant Colonel Ramedinthine C Tolentino, Group Commander of Tactical Operations Group 6, Philippine Air Force; Police Brigadier General Jack L Wanky, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 6; Director Ramir B Uytico, Regional Director of the Department of Education, Region 6, as well as local government units and veteran servicing institutions, gathered for an event.

Defensor expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during World War II.

The governor expresses immense gratitude towards veterans and the armed forces for their sacrifices in ensuring freedom from oppression. Annual commemorations are seen as insufficient to fully convey appreciation for their service.

"The best way to honor the sacrifices of our veterans and the AFP is to continue the fight, finish the fight, and eventually see the Philippines as a truly free country, not only free from foreign domination but freedom from poverty and freedom from other threats we are facing," Defensor said.

Defensor said there is a call to honor the country's heroes by striving for a truly free nation. This freedom is not just from foreign control but also from internal challenges like poverty.

"Our best defense against the threats we face is development, which is urgent; we must cooperate and collaborate for our development now," Defensor said.

Sison emphasized the importance of remembering the veterans' heroism.

"As we commemorate Victory Day, let us never forget the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom," Sison said. "This day is a testament to the enduring spirit of resilience and unity that defines the people of Panay, Romblon, and their neighboring communities."

March 18th holds great significance for residents of Panay, Romblon, and Guimaras. It marks the day when Filipino guerrilla forces launched their final assault against the Japanese occupation.

On July 21, 1989, the late President Corazon C. Aquino issued Proclamation 430, declaring the 18th day of March of every year as "Victory Day" in the islands of Panay, Romblon, and Guimaras. A special non-working holiday was declared in these regions.

Based on the PVAO, on March 18, 1945, a notable event occurred in the 6th Military District involving the Free Panay Guerilla Forces and the American Liberation Forces. The resistance movement, led by Colonel Macario Peralta and Governor Tomas Confessor, successfully unfolded in the provinces of Panay, Romblon, and Guimaras, particularly in Iloilo.

Colonel Peralta, along with Lieutenant Leopoldo Relunia, Captain Julian Chavez, and Captain Francisco Offemaria, formed the Free Panay Guerrilla Forces to resist the occupying forces. They devised a plan for a widespread resistance movement.

Comprised of various individuals from different professions and backgrounds, they engaged in guerrilla warfare to resist the occupation.

The 40th Infantry Division, led by the 185th Infantry Regiment, launched a final assault on the Japanese Imperial Army in Tigbauan, Iloilo.

After two weeks of bombardment, they landed at Parara without facing any opposition. Within two days, the combined forces of Filipino guerrillas and Americans successfully removed Japanese outposts in Iloilo City.

The liberation of Guimaras and Inampulagan on the same day marked the end of World War II in Panay Island

This day holds historical and emotional significance for both the veterans of the 6th Military District and the people of Panay and Romblon.

Every year on March 18, Victory Day is observed to honor the liberation of the islands and the bravery of the Free Panay Guerilla Forces. (With PR)