3ID lauds DOJ's firm stance against terrorist financing

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army expressed support and gratitude for the Department of Justice's (DOJ) resolute position against terrorism financing on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Major General Marion R. Sison, the 3ID commanding general, said that the division appreciates the DOJ's strong conviction to file legal cases and prosecute those who finance terrorist organizations like the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT).

"The DOJ's stern warning against terrorist financiers will further strengthen our resolve to end the CTG's decades-long terroristic activities in Western and Central Visayas. It is encouraging to know that our government, particularly the Justice Department, is fighting alongside us to protect our children and future generations from the threats posed by these terrorist groups," Sison said.

Justice Secretary Remulla warned terrorist financiers on May 20, 2024, of severe consequences for violating Republic Act 10168, also known as the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

"We will never stop running after terrorists who continue to sow fear among our communities. You have no place in our society," Remulla said in a statement.

The DOJ's recent filing of cases against a Cebu-based organization stemmed from a complaint by the Visayas Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the Joint Task Group Cebu under the 302nd Infantry Brigade, 3ID.

The complaint alleges that the organization provided logistical support and operational resources to the CTG, which were used to fund violent activities, including attacks on civilians, destruction of equipment, and other atrocities in Negros Oriental and across the Visayas region.

"We firmly believe that the truth will ultimately triumph, especially for the victims of the CTG's cruelty. With the DOJ directing the prosecution panel to secure convictions and hold the financiers accountable, we are confident that these legal cases will be handled impartially and swiftly," Sison said.

Sison urged the public in the Visayas region and the nation to rally behind the DOJ's decisive action, stating that it will pave the way for a stable and secure environment in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)