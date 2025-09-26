3ID mobilizes disaster response units for ‘Opong’

THE Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) has mobilized its Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) across Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Central Visayas in anticipation of the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong on Friday, September 26, 2025.

DRTUs from infantry brigades, line battalions, and the Joint Task Group Cebu stationed in Panay, Negros Island, Cebu, and Bohol were placed on alert following the issuance of Storm Signal Number 3 in parts of Aklan, Capiz, and Antique, while Iloilo and other areas in these provinces remain under Signal Numbers 2 and 1.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, said their units are fully prepared to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations (HADROs), including preemptive evacuations, emergency relief, and support to local government units.

“Our troops are ready to respond wherever and whenever they are needed. The safety and welfare of our people remain our top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities to ensure a timely and effective disaster response,” Samson said.

The 3ID continues to coordinate with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and other disaster response agencies to ensure rapid deployment and effective operations.

The division reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard lives and support communities in times of crisis. (Leo Solinap)