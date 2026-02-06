3ID places disaster response units on alert as ‘Basyang’ nears Visayas

THE 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) has placed its Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) on alert as Tropical Depression Basyang approaches the Visayas, putting troops on standby for possible humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in areas expected to be affected by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The 3ID said the move follows the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), which placed Negros Oriental, parts of Cebu, and the southern portion of Negros Occidental under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2, while the rest of Cebu, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, and Antique were placed under TCWS 1.

The division said its leadership has assured the public that the DRTUs are fully prepared for immediate deployment once the need arises, with coordination ongoing with local government units and partner agencies to ensure timely and effective relief, rescue, and response operations as the cyclone threatens several provinces within its area of responsibility.

Residents in areas under TCWS 1 and 2 were advised to prepare for strong winds and heavy rainfall that could trigger flooding and landslides, as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate once the cyclone makes landfall.

The 3ID reiterated that the safety and well-being of communities remain its top priority, emphasizing its commitment to support civil authorities and protect lives and property during weather-related emergencies.

Pagasa said that as of 11 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026, heavy rainfall due to Basyang and a shear line is expected across several provinces in the Visayas and other parts of the country.

It said that from February 6 until noon of February 7, rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters is expected over Palawan, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Antique, Iloilo, and Guimaras.

For the same period, Pagasa said rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters may affect Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Aklan, Capiz, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Zamboanga del Norte.

From noon of February 7 until noon of February 8, Pagasa forecast rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters over Palawan due to the continuing effects of Basyang.

From noon of February 8 until noon of February 9, heavy rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters is expected over Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte due to the shear line, it added.

It also said that the same rainfall amount may affect Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte from noon of February 9 until noon of February 10. (Leo Solinap)