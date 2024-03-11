3ID spearheads Army-wide blood donation drive

IN SUPPORT of the Philippine Army's 127th Founding Anniversary, the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) spearheaded a two-day blood donation activity across Western and Central Visayas on March 8 and 9, 2024.

At its headquarters, Camp Macario Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, 3ID collected 71 blood bags through a partnership with the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

A memorandum of agreement in September 2022 was signed to establish collaboration between 3ID personnel and WVMC. This partnership aims to maintain a consistent supply of blood donors and improve the process of blood collection and storage by WVMC.

An initiative has been launched to meet the increasing need for blood, especially for military personnel injured in combat or in need of transfusions for medical reasons.

The 3ID organized a medical and wellness program in addition to blood donation to strengthen blood reserves during large-scale troop mobilizations in emergencies.

Services included financial literacy workshops, personal health consultations, and booths dedicated to healthy lifestyles, medical consultations, smoking cessation counseling, body mass index (BMI) checks, vital signs monitoring, HIV prevention, nutrition, and dietary counseling, laboratory tests, mental and behavioral health counseling, oral healthcare, and PhilHealth updates.

On March 9, 2024, expanding the reach of the blood donation drive, the 6th Regional Community Defense Group (6RCDG) collected 1,444 blood bags.

Reservists, Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) students, and civilian donors participated enthusiastically at various Community Defense Centers (CDCs) across Western and Central Visayas.

To donate blood, individuals must meet specific criteria: getting eight hours of sleep, eating a light meal, weighing at least 50 kilograms, and being healthy without conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division 3ID, commended the unwavering dedication and commitment to service showcased by the troops, reservists, ROTC students, and civilian volunteers who actively participated in the blood donation activity.

"This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Western Visayas Medical Center, underscores our commitment to supporting the broader community and enhancing social solidarity," Sison said.

The commander said their commitment to serving God, country, and people remains unwavering.

"As we mark the 127th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army, let us enjoined and commit ourselves to the performance of our mandates tungo sa isang matatag na Hukbong Katihan para Bagong Pilipinas," Sison said. (Leo Solinap)