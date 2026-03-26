3rd most wanted drug suspect arrested in Iloilo after 2 years on the run

OPERATIVES OF Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 and Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the city’s third most wanted person for illegal drugs in Barangay Nanga, Pototan, Iloilo, at 5:38 p.m. on March 24, 2026.

The suspect faced a warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The charge involved the sale, trading, administration, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs.

The Regional Trial Court 6, Branch 25, in Iloilo City issued the warrant on Sept. 29, 2023. The court recommended no bail.

Police said the arrest ended more than two years of hiding by the suspect. The coordinated operation between ICPS 3 and Pototan MPS ensured the implementation of the warrant without incident.

Authorities said the apprehension highlights the intensified campaign of PRO 6 against illegal drugs and fugitives.

The suspect is under the custody of ICPS 3.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the units for the arrest of "Romil," 55, a resident of Jaro District, Iloilo City.

“This successful arrest sends a strong message that no matter how long it takes, the law will catch up with those who attempt to evade justice. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drugs are held accountable and that our communities remain safe,” Ligan said.

Police said operations against wanted persons will continue to maintain peace and order in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)