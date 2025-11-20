3rd most wanted in Iloilo arrested for qualified rape

POLICE from the Anilao Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested Iloilo province’s third most wanted person (MWP) for qualified rape in Barangay San Carlos, Anilao, Iloilo, at around 9:43 a.m. on November 20, 2025.

The suspect was identified as alias Mark, 39, a farmer and resident of Anilao. He was wanted for qualified rape under the amended provisions of the Revised Penal Code on rape.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued on November 17, 2025, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, with no bail recommended.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Anilao MPS for proper documentation and disposition of his case.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office–Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the Anilao MPS personnel for the successful operation.

“Let this serve as a reminder that criminality will not be tolerated, and that our PNP remains vigilant and steadfast in protecting every law-abiding citizen in Western Visayas,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)