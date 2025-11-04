3rd most wanted person in Western Visayas nabbed in Balasan, Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported the arrest of the region’s third most wanted person (MWP) for two counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual assault during an operation conducted in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Balasan, Iloilo around 11:55 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025.

The suspect, identified only as alias Ken, 20, a resident of Balasan, Iloilo, was listed as the second MWP at the municipal level, third at the provincial level, and third at the regional level.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out the operation.

“I commend everyone for your dedication and hard work. This is just one of the many proofs that we are not resting on our laurels and that we remain true to our sworn duty -- to uphold the law and deliver justice to those who deserve it,” said Ligan.

The arrest was carried out by the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court of Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on October 27, 2025.

No bail was recommended for the two counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A (1)(d) of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), while bail of P120,000 was set for the sexual assault case under Article 266-A (2) in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The operation forms part of PRO 6’s continuous efforts to apprehend wanted individuals and ensure that justice is served across Western Visayas.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Balasan MPS for proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap)