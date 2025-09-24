4 arrested in Iloilo City drug bust; P1.1M shabu seized

FOUR drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) on Manungal Street, Phase 5, Alta Tierra Village, Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, Iloilo City, at 7:52 p.m. on September 23, 2025.

The operation, carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, led to the capture of alias Tenkz, 46, of Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, Iloilo City, who was the main target and identified as an HVI.

Also arrested were alias Bords, 39, of Hibao-an, Pavia, Iloilo; alias Kelvin, 20, of Gusitan, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo; and alias Neil, 35, of Barangay Cagamutan Sur, Leganes, Iloilo.

Seized during the operation were approximately 170 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1.1 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the operation highlighted the continued commitment of the police against illegal drugs.

“This successful operation proves our determination to dismantle illegal drug networks and protect the communities of Western Visayas. PRO 6 will continue to intensify our operations, and we call on the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in our collective fight against this menace,” Ligan said.

The illegal drugs were contained in several heat-sealed plastic sachets and transparent plastic bags.

Police also confiscated buy-bust money, alleged drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, and other non-drug items.

The suspects are detained at Iloilo City Police Station 3 and will be facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)