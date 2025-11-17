4 arrested, P408,000 'shabu' seized in Pavia buy-bust

FOUR drug suspects, including one high-value individual (HVI), were arrested after the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas and the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) seized at least 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P408,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Tigum, Pavia, Iloilo, around 6:45 p.m. on November 15, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), and Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), both commended the operating teams for their coordinated effort that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The arrest of this high-value individual and other suspects demonstrates our unwavering resolve to combat illegal drugs not only in the Province of Iloilo but across Western Visayas. We remain committed to protecting our communities and call on everyone to continue reporting illegal activities so we can keep our neighborhoods safe,” Ligan said.

Razalan also praised the operatives and the community for helping suppress illegal drug activities, saying, “Ang ining madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra-ilegal nga droga kag ang pag-aresto sa sini nga mga drug personalities isa ka pamatuod sang dedikasyon sang inyo mga Ilonggo cops kag sang aton komunidad. Ginapasalamatan gid naton ang padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton pumuluyo.”

(This successful anti-illegal drug operation and the arrest of these drug personalities is a testament to the dedication of your Ilonggo cops and our community. We truly appreciate the continued trust and support of our people.)

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Taboy, 30, tagged as the HVI, and three street-level individuals (SLIs): alias John, 31; alias Kerr, 36; and alias Kenn, 21. All are residents of Barangay Tigum in Pavia.

Authorities said the group had been sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them within Pavia.

The operation was launched after nearly a month of surveillance and validation based on information from concerned citizens.

Seized from the suspects were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

The suspects were taken to the Pavia MPS and will face charges for violating Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carries penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10 million.

The Pavia MPS said the suspects will undergo further investigation before the filing of charges in court. Authorities also reminded the public to be vigilant and report drug-related activities to help ensure safer communities across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)