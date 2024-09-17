4 dead, 1 missing as heavy rains displaced over 200,000 in Western Visayas

THE enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, fueled by Tropical Cyclones Ferdie and Gener, caused significant devastation across Western Visayas, leaving four people dead and one missing.

As of September 16, 2024, a total of 73,512 families, or 256,593 individuals, have been affected across 638 barangays.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) report was based on “Situational Report No. 6 for the Effects of Enhanced Southwest Monsoon in Western Visayas," which was posted at 9 p.m.

The provinces of Antique and Negros Occidental were the hardest hit by the monsoon, which caused widespread flooding, transportation disruptions, and the displacement of thousands.

Two deaths were reported in Antique, one in Negros Occidental, and one in Guimaras, with one person missing in Negros Occidental.

Local authorities and rescue teams are working closely with Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (PDRRMOs) to validate missing figures and search for a missing individual, while efforts are ongoing to provide immediate relief and ensure the safety of affected families.

Evacuation centers

In evacuation centers (EC), a total of 73,512 families have been affected. A total of 9,832 families or 35,233 individuals are currently sheltered in 420 ECs, while 4,813 families, or 19,471 persons, are receiving assistance outside of these centers.

The provinces of Antique and Negros Occidental are the most severely impacted, with Antique having 30,908 affected families and Negros Occidental recording 30,663 affected families.

Flooded areas

Several areas in Antique experienced severe flooding, with waist-deep waters recorded in Barangay Magdalena, San Remigio, affecting 210 families. Floodwaters in other barangays, including Barangay Poblacion 3 in Hamtic and Barangay Yapo in Barbaza, have subsided after causing significant disruption.

Roads and Bridges

Nine road sections were affected by flooding in the province of Antique, with seven roads cleared and passable, while two remain impassable. In Barbaza, the Catungan III National Road is not passable due to high water levels. In Patnongon, the Igbarawan National Road is one-lane passable. In Hamtic, the Igbucagay Road has been cleared, allowing partial passage. In San Remigio, the Carmelo Access Road remains impassable.

However, Esperanza Road in Sibalom has been cleared, and Castillo Road in Tibiao is only passable to light vehicles. Local officials are working to restore accessibility.

Stranded passengers and vehicles

Reports from the Philippine Coast Guard District - Western Visayas (CGWV), a total of 95 passengers, 46 rolling cargoes, and 14 vessels were stranded across the region, with the highest numbers recorded in Aklan. In Caticlan Jetty Port, in Aklan, 60 passengers and 31 rolling cargoes were stranded due to the suspension of trips caused by the severe weather.

Damaged houses

The storm damaged 377 houses across the region, with 335 partially damaged and 42 totally destroyed. Negros Occidental recorded the highest number of damaged houses, with 117 affected, followed by Aklan with 90 houses, and Iloilo with 86.

Assistance provided

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far provided P11 million worth of assistance to 13,450 families, or 20.46 percent of the total affected. Antique received the highest allocation of aid at P6.15 million, assisting 8,112 families. Negros Occidental follows with P3.97 million allocated to 4,093 families.

Class suspensions and related incidents

A total of 77 municipalities suspended classes due to the monsoon’s impact stated on the report of the Department of Education (DepEd) Western Visayas. Negros Occidental has the highest number of suspensions with 28 municipalities affected, followed by Antique with 18, and Aklan with 17.

Several barangays have reported flooding incidents, particularly in Antique, where 29 related incidents have been logged, including waist-high floods in some areas. (SunStar Philippines)