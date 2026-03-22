4 dead in La Paz stabbing as Icpo orders probe, eyes drug link

A THOROUGH investigation into a fatal stabbing involving two families that left four persons dead and two others injured in Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at about 10:15 p.m. on March 21, 2026, is underway.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), ordered the probe.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence that resulted in the loss of lives. I have directed all concerned units to conduct a thorough and in-depth investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and ensure that all responsible individuals will be held accountable before the law,” Parilla said.

Police reported that members of two families, all residents of the barangay, were involved in a violent confrontation triggered by a heated dispute that escalated into a duel using bladed weapons. Several individuals sustained stab wounds during the incident.

Physicians in different hospitals in Iloilo City declared Johnny, 40; Johnny, 68; Joeven, 46; and Tyron, 33, a member of the other family, dead.

Two injured individuals, identified as Glen and Gil, undergo medical treatment and remain under police custody.

Investigators recovered bladed weapons from the scene, while closed-circuit television footage and witness statements are being reviewed to determine the sequence of events and establish individual liabilities.

Initial findings indicate a possible link to illegal drugs as a motive behind the confrontation, subject to further validation.

Parilla said the incident highlights the risks posed by illegal drugs and violent behavior, possibly aggravated by drinking sprees.

“This incident underscores the dangerous consequences of illegal drugs and uncontrolled violent behavior, often aggravated by drinking sprees, if proven to be the motive. The ICPO remains firm in sustaining its anti-illegal drug operations, alongside intensified demand reduction efforts within communities,” he said.

He called on barangay officials and the public to strengthen preventive measures.

“We likewise call on barangay officials to strictly enforce curfew and local ordinances, and to strengthen interventions against drinking-related disturbances. We also urge the active cooperation of the public, parents, and community leaders in preventing violence and maintaining peace and order,” Parilla said.

Police said criminal charges are being prepared against the surviving suspects.

The ICPO intensified coordination with barangay officials, particularly in areas under Iloilo City Police Stations (ICPS) 1 and 8, to ensure strict implementation of local ordinances as part of its ongoing demand reduction efforts against illegal drugs.

These initiatives will expand to other police stations across Iloilo City.

Authorities assured the public that police presence and proactive measures will be strengthened to prevent similar incidents and maintain peace and order in communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)