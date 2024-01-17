4 drug suspects nabbed in Pavia; P544,000 shabu seized

FOUR drug suspects were arrested and 80 grams of shabu worth P544,000 were seized in a joint operation by the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The raid took place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Balabag, Pavia town where the suspects, known only by their aliases Allan, Genesis, Jerzo, and Michael, were caught in the act of selling illegal drugs.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Pavia police. They will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, director of Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, lauded the successful operation and praised the cooperation between the Pavia police and PDEU.

“The collaborative efforts of the Pavia MPS and the PDEU underscore our unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of illegal drugs in our communities,” Villaflor said in a statement.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation and serves as a testament to our dedication to maintaining peace and order. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)