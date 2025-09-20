4 family members nabbed with P1M 'shabu' in Iloilo City

FOUR family members, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay San Jose, Arevalo, Iloilo City, at around 9:10 a.m. on September 19, 2025.

Police seized approximately 160 grams of substance believed to be shabu with an estimated street value of P1.1 million.

The suspects were identified as alias Babe, 24; alias Kim, 40; alias Louie,18; and a 17-year-old minor identified as alias AA. All are residents of Molo, Iloilo City. Authorities classified Babe and Kim as HVIs, while Louie and AA, who are siblings, were tagged as street-level individuals (SVIs).

Authorities recovered four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, four knot-tied plastic bags containing suspected shabu, several empty sachets, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, and non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their coordinated effort.

“I commend our dedicated personnel for their relentless efforts that led to the successful seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and the arrest of drug suspects,” he said.

This accomplishment reflects a strong commitment to dismantling drug networks and protecting families from the harmful effects of illegal drugs, as stated by Ligan.

The operation was carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas, Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6.

The arrested suspects are under police custody and face charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Section 5 and Section 11 impose penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

PRO 6 reaffirms its dedication to the rule of law and public safety, as stated by Ligan, highlighting their efforts to protect the community and promote civic safety and legal integrity. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)