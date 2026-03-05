4 HVIs yield P2.44M shabu in Iloilo stings

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) operatives arrested four high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized 359.26 grams of shabu worth P2,442,968 in separate operations in the towns of Estancia and Lambunao, Iloilo on March 4 and 5, 2026.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the units and reiterated the force’s stance against illegal drugs.

“These successful operations reflect our intensified and intelligence-driven campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We will remain relentless in targeting high-value individuals who continue to poison our communities. Let this serve as a strong warning that PRO 6 will not waver in its mandate to enforce the law and protect our people,” Ligan said.

Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel conducted the first operation at 1:12 a.m. on March 5 in Barangay Tabu-an.

Police arrested alias Cabug, 48, a driver from Barangay Balanti-an, Balasan; and alias Jury, 37, of Barangay Benedicto, Jaro District, Iloilo City. Both suspects are classified as HVIs.

The suspects sold shabu to an undercover operative. Authorities recovered nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets weighing 174.26 grams with an estimated value of P1,184,968.

Officers also seized the marked money and a homemade break-type pistol with two live rounds.

In a separate sting, Lambunao MPS operatives arrested two more HVIs at 3:50 p.m. on March 4 in Barangay Tranghawan.

The suspects are alias Justine, 17, a student from Barangay Caguisanan, Lambunao; and alias Mark, 20, of Barangay Tigbayog, Calinog.

Police seized six sachets of shabu weighing 185 grams worth P1,258,000.

The operations resulted from sustained intelligence monitoring and community information.

The suspects are in police custody. The seized items were submitted for laboratory examination.

Police are preparing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 anti-drug campaign continues as part of National Government efforts to curb drug distribution. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)