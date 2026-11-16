400 college students from resettlement sites receive educational aid

A TOTAL of 400 college students from various resettlement sites in Iloilo City have received educational assistance through the Iloilo City Government’s first-ever Project ED-Youth Program under the administration of Mayor Raisa Treñas.

On November 14, 2026, the Iloilo City Local Housing Office (ICLHO) conducted the payout for the 400 student-beneficiaries, with each receiving P5,000 in cash assistance to help cover their educational needs and school expenses.

The beneficiaries were selected by their respective Homeowners Associations (HOAs) in each resettlement site.

The program also ensured that those selected were not receiving scholarship grants from other government agencies or private institutions.

“To our Project ED-Youth beneficiaries, always remember that there is hope and a better future ahead of you. Study hard, dream big, and never give up. The City Government is here, ready to support and accompany you on this journey. We want to see you finish your studies, achieve your dreams, and build a brighter future not only for yourselves but also for your families,” Treñas said.

The ICLHO also expressed its gratitude to the Mayor, Councilor Miguel Treñas, and SK President and Councilor Jelma Implica for their support and efforts in securing funding for the program, as well as for their continued support for various projects of youth organizations in the city's resettlement sites.

According to Mayor Raisa, education, health, livelihood, and environmental protection will remain among the administration's priorities, recognizing these as the foundations of a better future for the next generation.

She added that the Project ED-Youth beneficiaries will also be endorsed to the Uswag Scholarship Program to help ensure continued educational support until they complete their studies.

The mayor also shared that the program holds a special place in her heart because her grandfather was once a scholar himself.

Through the educational opportunity he received, he was able to finish his studies and become a lawyer. (PR)