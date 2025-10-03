400 grams shabu seized as HVI nabbed in Batad buy-bust

A 20-YEAR-OLD high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after authorities seized approximately 400 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,720,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo around 3:40 p.m. on October 2, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias King or Dar, a resident of Sitio Pinaypayan, Barangay Lumbia, Estancia, Iloilo, had been under surveillance for two weeks following reports from concerned citizens about his involvement in illegal drug activity.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect sourced his drug supply in Estancia and distributed it in Batad, neighboring towns, and parts of Capiz province.

The operation was carried out by the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) led by Police Captain John Predic C. Padilla, Officer-in-Charge, with support from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 3 and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Recovered during the operation were one plastic sachet of suspected shabu; one paper wrapper labeled “Sandio” containing four large heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu; one paper wrapper labeled “Sara” containing four large heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu; two large heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu; and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the successful operation.

“I commend the operating team for the successful conduct of the buy-bust operation, which reflects our unwavering commitment to the fight against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

“Ang pagkakakumpiska natin ng malaking halaga ng ilegal na droga ngayon ay isang malaking kawalan sa suplay nito, at isang mahalagang hakbang upang mapigilan ang pagkalat pa sa ating lungsod. Sa ganitong paraan, maiiwasan natin ang masamang epekto nito sa mga mamamayan, lalo na sa kabataan,” he added.

(Our seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs today is a major loss in its supply, and an important step to prevent its further spread in our city. In this way, we can prevent its negative impact on the citizens, especially the youth.)

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), also commended the personnel of Batad MPS for their dedication and highlighted the role of the community in the operation.

“Ang madinalag-on nga operasyon nga ini ang nagapakita sang epektibo kag pro-aktibo nga pag-obra sang aton mga Ilonggo cops nga gin-updan sang suporta sang komunidad. Ginapadangat ko gid ang amon bug-os nga pasalamat sa aton mga kasimanwa sa ila daku nga kontribusyon sa paghatag sang masaligan nga impormasyon kung sa diin nangin instrumento sa pagkadakop sang mga imbolbado sa iligal nga droga,” Razalan said.

(This successful operation demonstrates the effective and pro-active work of our Ilonggo cops accompanied by the support of the community. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our fellow citizens for their great contribution in providing reliable information which has been instrumental in the arrest of those involved in illegal drugs.)

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Batad MPS and faces charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) under Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Police officials said the operation demonstrates the continuing efforts of PRO 6 and Ippo in curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs in Iloilo and nearby provinces. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)