40,000 native tree seedlings arrive to boost urban greening projects

ILOILO City continues to move toward a greener, more sustainable, and climate-resilient future under the leadership of Mayor Raisa Treñas.

A massive haul of 40,000 native tree seedlings safely arrived in the metro, journeying all the way from the DENR Jawili nursery in Tangalan, Aklan.

This initiative strengthens Iloilo City’s urban greening and environmental programs in support of Project Transform.

These seedlings will soon be planted across plazas, esplanades, parks, and community open spaces to enhance the city’s landscape, improve urban air quality, and provide cooler microclimates in parks and open spaces.

Through expanded urban greening efforts, Iloilo City continues to help mitigate the effects of high heat index and rising temperatures brought about by rapid urbanization.

City Hall thanked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the invaluable partnership, and all dedicated city team members, City General Services Office, Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources Officer, and Office of the Greening and Beautification Division who made the heavy logistical lift possible. (PR)