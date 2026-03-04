41 ex-rebels in Aklan apply for government amnesty program

A TOTAL of 41 former rebels formally applied for amnesty under the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) program during an activity conducted by the Local Amnesty Board at the Ibajay Complex in Barangay Poblacion, Ibajay, Aklan on March 3, 2026.

The program was offered as part of the government’s continuing effort to end local armed conflict and strengthen initiatives for lasting peace.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the decision of the former rebels to avail themselves of the program and start a new chapter in their lives.

“This program is about giving former rebels the chance to rebuild their lives, reunite with families, and contribute to nation building. We commend those who chose peace and returned to the fold of the law, and the government stands ready to support their reintegration,” Samson said.

“I urge those still in the mountains to lay down their arms, come home, and help build a peaceful, prosperous future. The path of peace is the path of progress, ensuring lasting stability for generations,” he added.

The event was led by Lawyer Flosemer Chris Gonzales, chairman of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Western Visayas (RTF-Elcac 6), together with Lieutenant Colonel Elmar Salvador, commanding officer of the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion (82IB) based in Banga, Aklan; Louie L. Doligosa, regional prosecutor and head of the National Amnesty Commission–Local Amnesty Board in Western Visayas (NAC-LAB 6); the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo); and representatives from other government agencies.

The activity forms part of the government’s broader campaign to encourage former members of communist armed groups or New People's Army (NPA) to return to mainstream society and take part in peace-building programs.

Authorities said the amnesty program aims to provide former rebels an opportunity to correct their past actions, rebuild their lives, and fully reintegrate into their communities through government initiatives and support programs.

Through the program, former combatants are given a chance to participate in government-led advocacies and development initiatives designed to help them transition to peaceful and productive lives.

Officials said the initiative also seeks to strengthen community reintegration by providing former rebels renewed hope and support mechanisms as they adjust to civilian life.

Government authorities reiterated their call to remaining members of armed groups to take advantage of the government’s amnesty program and return to peaceful living with their families.

Military officials said the participation of the 41 former rebels reflects growing confidence in the government’s reintegration initiatives and demonstrates the continuing impact of the government’s whole-of-nation approach to ending insurgency.

The 82IB continues to support peace-building programs in coordination with national and local government agencies to encourage more former combatants to surrender and pursue lawful and peaceful lives.

Officials emphasized that the amnesty initiative is an important step toward long-term stability in communities previously affected by armed conflict.

They added that programs like the amnesty application activity in Ibajay help strengthen trust between communities, the government, and former rebels who have chosen to abandon armed struggle.

Authorities expressed hope that more individuals still involved in insurgent activities would follow the example of those who applied for amnesty and contribute to nation-building and community development.

The government continues to promote programs aimed at reconciliation, reintegration, and sustainable peace in Western Visayas, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, and partner agencies. (Leo Solinap)