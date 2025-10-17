41 nabbed, P12.7M in illegal drugs seized in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 41 drug suspects and seized about 1,813.76 grams of shabu worth P12,333,571.40, 3,560 grams of marijuana valued at P427,200, and 15 grams of high-grade marijuana (Kush) worth P22,500 during intensified anti-illegal drug operations from October 1 to 15, 2025.

A total of 28 operations were conducted across Iloilo City, resulting in the arrest of 18 high-value individuals (HVIs), 22 street-level individuals (SVIs), and one minor.

The breakdown of major operations and confiscations is as follows:

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) seized 470.43 grams of shabu worth P3,198,945.76 and arrested nine suspects.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, in coordination with ICPO units, recovered 1,053.86 grams of shabu valued at P7,166,269.08 and arrested eight suspects.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 confiscated 128.74 grams of shabu worth P875,404.12 with three arrests.

ICPS 8 recovered 57.65 grams of shabu valued at P392,009.12 with two arrests.

Other Icpo units also contributed to the citywide anti-drug drive during the same period.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo city director, commended his personnel for their dedication to the campaign.

“These successes show our firm commitment to free our community from illegal drugs,” Legada said. “We call on the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the police as we intensify our anti-drug operations, especially during the holiday season and upcoming festivities. Padayon kita nga mag-isa kontra makahalalit nga droga (Let’s continue to stand together against harmful drugs).”

The Icpo ’s sustained operations are part of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas’ (PRO 6) broader initiative, under Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, to suppress illegal drug activities and maintain peace and order in the region.

Icpo drug enforcement units have also strengthened coordination with barangay officials, community watch groups, and local stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and preventive programs across the city’s 180 barangays.

The Icpo urged residents to report suspicious drug-related activities to barangay authorities or directly to police hotlines for immediate action.

The Icpo's continuing campaign against illegal drugs underscores the collaborative effort between the community and law enforcement in promoting peace, order, and public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)