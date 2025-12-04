415 wanted persons arrested in year-long operations

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 415 wanted persons in Iloilo City during 425 operations conducted from January 1 to November 30, 2025, as part of its intensified campaign against fugitives.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), praised the operating units for their work and urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts.

“Congratulations and keep up the good work. May these accomplishments serve as a warning to the remaining fugitives that they cannot hide forever from the long arm of the law. We call on the community to support us -- any information that can help locate these wanted persons is most welcome,” Legada said.

Data from the City Investigation and Detection Management Unit showed that of the 415 individuals arrested, 85 were listed as most wanted persons (MWPs) while 330 were classified as other wanted persons (OWPs).

The MWPs arrested included one national most wanted person, 12 regional most wanted persons, four provincial most wanted persons, 40 city most wanted persons, and 27 municipal or station-level most wanted persons.

Among the police units involved, the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) recorded the highest number of arrests with 86, followed by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 with 48 arrests; ICPS 4 with 37; ICPS 2 with 35; ICPS 1 with 34; ICPS 5 with 33; ICPS 7 with 29; ICPS 6 with 28; ICPS 9 with 27; ICPS 10 with 23; ICPS 8 with 19; and the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) with 16 arrests.

The operations form part of the continuing mandate of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) to pursue wanted individuals across Iloilo City and strengthen public safety.

The Icpo noted that coordinated efforts among police stations, mobile forces, and intelligence units contributed significantly to the number of arrests made during the 11-month period.

The Icpo reiterated that its campaign against wanted persons will continue in the coming months and encouraged the public to report information that could lead to the arrest of remaining fugitives in the city. (Leo Solinap)