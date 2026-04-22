4,715 tricycle drivers receive P5,000 cash aid

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) distributed cash assistance to 4,715 tricycle drivers on April 21, 2026, across the provinces of Aklan, Iloilo, Antique, and Guimaras.

The financial assistance was part of the agency’s ongoing Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) program aimed at easing the impact of rising fuel costs on public transport workers.

It said the payouts, now nearing two weeks of implementation, were carried out simultaneously in several municipalities, with each beneficiary receiving P5,000.

The agency stated that the assistance is intended “to help ease the financial strain brought about by rising fuel costs.”

In Iloilo province, the highest number of beneficiaries was recorded in the municipality of Estancia with 847 drivers, followed by Leon with 500, San Miguel with 433, Balasan with 308, Alimodian with 222, and Carles with 127.

In Guimaras, a total of 663 drivers in Buenavista received aid, while 191 beneficiaries were recorded in Sibunag and 143 in San Lorenzo.

In Aklan, 577 tricycle drivers benefited from the program in the municipality of New Washington.

In Antique, payouts covered 577 drivers in Pandan and 127 in Libertad.

The CRA program follows the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide immediate financial relief to workers in the public transportation sector affected by increasing fuel prices.

The DSWD 6 continues to expand the rollout of the program to reach more beneficiaries across Western Visayas as part of the government’s broader effort to support transport workers facing economic challenges. (Leo Solinap)