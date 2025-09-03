4th most wanted in Western Visayas arrested for rape in Aklan

POLICE officers from the Makato Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) arrested the region’s fourth most wanted person (MWP) facing three counts of rape in Barangay Poblacion, Makato, Aklan, around 11:50 a.m. on September 2, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the arresting team for the successful operation.

“I truly commend the efforts of our men on the ground for relentlessly pursuing this lawless element to bring justice to their victims," Ligan said.

The suspect was identified as alias Jo, 31, a butcher, and a resident of Makato. He was also listed as the second most wanted in Aklan province and third in Makato.

Police reports said he was arrested through a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 3, Kalibo, Aklan, dated August 28, 2025.

No bail was recommended for his temporary release.

Ligal said PRO 6 reaffirmed its commitment to law enforcement and the safety of Western Visayas, aiming to create a secure environment for living, working, and conducting business.

The accused was brought to Makato MPS for documentation before being turned over to the court concerned. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)