4th most wanted person arrested in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7 apprehended the city's fourth most wanted person (MWP), identified as Kevin, 29, a construction worker and resident of Barangay San Felix, City Proper, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

His arrest took place in Barangay Tanza-Esperanza, City Proper District, based on a warrant issued by Presiding Judge Lawyer Larnie Fleur Bedania Palma-Kim from the Regional Trial Court, Branch 26, Sixth Judicial Region.

The court has set bail for Kevin's temporary release at P120,000.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), lauded the operating team for their diligence and perseverance in pursuing wanted persons in the city.

“This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensure that justice is served and that those who evade the law are held accountable. We will continue to pursue all wanted individuals to maintain peace and order in Iloilo City,” said Legada.

The Icpo continues to strengthen its operations under the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) campaign “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman,” reinforcing its dedication to upholding peace and public safety through proactive law enforcement initiatives.

The suspect was placed under the custody of ICPS 7 for proper disposition pending turnover to the issuing court. (Leo Solinap)