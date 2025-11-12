4th most wanted person in Western Visayas arrested in Lemery

THE Lemery Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the fourth most wanted person (MWP) in Western Visayas during an operation in Barangay Poblacion South East Zone, Lemery, Iloilo around 11:23 a.m. on November 11, 2025.

The suspect, alias Xan, 26, a construction worker from Barangay Gerongan, Lemery, Iloilo, with a live-in partner, was apprehended by the Lemery MPS Tracker Team led by Officer-in-Charge Police Captain John P. Robles.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of attempted murder under Article 248 in relation to Articles 6 and 51 of the Revised Penal Code.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), lauded the Lemery MPS for its successful operation leading to the capture of one of the region’s most wanted fugitives.

“Ginadayaw ko gid ang Lemery MPS sa ila madinalag-on nga operasyon sa pagdakop sang Top 4 Regional Most Wanted Person sang Western Visayas. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya angut sa pagpangsikop sang mga wanted person nga nagahukmong sa aton probinsya,” Razalan said.

(I commend the Lemery MPS for their successful operation in the arrest of the Top 4 Regional Most Wanted Person of Western Visayas. We continue our strong campaign regarding the arrest of wanted persons who are lurking in our province.")

The warrant was issued on November 6, 2025, by the Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 66, Sixth Judicial Region, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, with a recommended bail of P120,000. The arrested individual is now under the custody of Lemery MPS for proper disposition.

He was listed as the seventh municipal-level, eighth provincial-level, and fourth regional-level most wanted person.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their successful operation.

“This is just one of the many significant accomplishments that demonstrates our unwavering commitment to justice and public safety. This achievement reflects the dedication, professionalism, and persistence of our personnel in ensuring that fugitives are brought to account for their crimes for a safer Western Visayas for the generations to come,” Ligan said.

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)