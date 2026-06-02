4th outdoor library opens at Plaza Mandurriao

THE Iloilo City Government launched its fourth mobile Outdoor Library on Monday, June 1, 2026, at Plaza Mandurriao.

The outdoor library provides accessible physical books that Ilonggos can enjoy in a free, open-air reading space where they can read, learn, and connect with nature.

The launch was spearheaded by Councilor Miguel Treñas, together with Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC) Administrator Ma. Mathilde Treñas, who joined Ilonggo children and residents in celebrating this wonderful event.

With this addition to the outdoor libraries first opened in Plaza Libertad, Molo Plaza, and Jaro Plaza, the City Government continues to create inclusive public spaces that promote education, culture, and community well-being for all Ilonggos. (PR)