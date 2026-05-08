5 arrested, P1.74M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo buy-busts

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office 6 arrested five drug suspects, including three high-value individuals (HVIs), and confiscated around 256 grams of suspected shabu worth about P1.74 million in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province from May 4 to 5, 2026.

Josefino Ligan said the operations reflected the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign in Western Visayas.

“This accomplishment shows PRO 6’s continued commitment to intensifying the fight against illegal drugs. We also continuously urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities in their communities in support of this noble initiative,” Ligan said.

In Iloilo City, two truck drivers were arrested during a buy-bust at around 11:55 p.m. on May 5 in Barangay Tacas, Jaro District.

The suspects, identified by their aliases Enil, 33, and Boy-boy, 31, both residents of Jaro District, allegedly yielded about 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000.

Authorities also recovered nine heat-sealed sachets containing suspected illegal drugs, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Police said the suspects had allegedly been involved in illegal drug activities in Jaro District and nearby towns. Operatives monitored them for about three weeks before the operation.

The operation was conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office – City Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Maritime Police Station, ICPO Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and Police Station 3.

Meanwhile, another suspected HVI identified only as Nonoy, 35, was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion West, Oton, Iloilo Province, around 1:07 p.m. on May 5.

Authorities seized around 126 grams of suspected shabu worth P856,800 from the suspect.

Recovered from him were four sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 1 in coordination with the Oton Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit after about one week of surveillance.

In another anti-drug operation in Barangay Mansaya, Lapuz District, Iloilo City, two more HVIs were arrested around 11:45 p.m. on May 4.

The suspects were identified through their aliases Natoy, 40, a construction worker, and Palin, 42, a beautician.

Authorities seized around 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000 from the pair.

Police said Natoy had a previous drug-related case and was arrested in 2017 before reportedly being released in 2024 through a plea-bargaining agreement.

Operatives said the suspects were allegedly engaged in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Guimaras.

Recovered during the operation were six sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

All arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violating Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)