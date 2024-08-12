5 CPP-NPA members killed in Calinog identified

THE five top Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) leaders who were killed in a series of encounters with troops in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo, on August 8, 2024 were finally identified.

The 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, based in Camp Peralta, Jamindan, Capiz, confirmed the identities of the deceased through collaboration with former rebels and the victims’ families in Calinog, Iloilo.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, condemned the rebels’ violent acts and urged the remaining communist terrorists to surrender.

"The death of five high-ranking NPAs is a significant step towards achieving total victory over the communist terrorist group (CTG) in Panay and the entire Western and Central Visayas. They were part of a group that continuously disrupt the peaceful lives of innocent civilians and persistently create havoc in communities significantly affecting our tourism and development initiatives," Sison said.

Sison emphasized Armando Rogelio Sabares' involvement in improvised explosive device (IED) bombing incidents in Panay and Negros, highlighting the NPA's violation of Geneva Conventions and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) for willful killings and use of anti-personnel mines (APMs) and IEDs.

Killed in the operation were identified as Aurelio Berjes Bosque, alias Burnok; Jovelyn Silverio, alias Darlyn; Rumulo Ituriaga Gangoso, alias Reagan; Jielmor Gauranoc, alias Doc; and Sabares, alias Kamlon.

Bosque, a former spokesperson of Bayan Panay, was a key member of the Regional Headquarters Executive Command of the KR-Panay. Silverio, the current platoon supply officer of the KR-Panay, was involved in a police station attack in Maasin, Iloilo, in 2017.

Sabares, an IED expert, was linked to multiple bombings in Panay and Negros, including a deadly attack in Calinog in 2005. He faced multiple criminal charges.

Gangoso, a former commanding officer of the Eastern Front of the KR-Panay, was assigned to the Regional Headquarters Command. Gauranoc was part of the Regional Sentro de Grabidad of the KR-Panay.

The government troops recovered high-powered firearms, an anti-personnel mine, and other war materials from the encounter site.

The bodies were transported to Calinog funeral homes for autopsy on August 10, 2024, using an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter from the Philippine Air Force.

The military is collaborating with local government units to offer financial and burial assistance to the families of slain rebels. (Leo Solinap)