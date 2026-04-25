5 drug suspects, including 2 minors, arrested; P3M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES OF the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested five individuals, including two minors, in a buy-bust operation in Purok Proper-B, Barangay Lumbia, Estancia, Iloilo at 1:50 p.m. on April 22, 2026.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 447 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P3,039,600.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the units and raised concern over the involvement of minors in the drug trade.

“This operation underscores our intensified campaign against illegal drugs. This is not only the success of our police force but the success of the community,” Ligan said.

Authorities identified the suspects by their aliases: Nem, 38, a high-value individual; Christy, 22; Leo, 28; and two minors, Kevin, 15, and Aira, 17.

All suspects reside in Estancia, Iloilo, except Christy, who lives in Libertad, Iloilo City. Police said Nem is the father of Kevin and the live-in partner of Christy.

Investigators said Nem underwent surveillance for three months and allegedly operated in Estancia and nearby towns.

Police recovered 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, the buy-bust money, one homemade break-type shotgun, and various non-drug items.

The Estancia MPS conducted the operation with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 3, the Special Weapons and Tactics team, and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

“We remain committed to protecting our communities, especially the youth, from being drawn into illegal activities, even by those close to them, including their own families. We will continue to strengthen law enforcement efforts while ensuring appropriate interventions for those in need,” Ligan said.

Ligan urged the public to report suspicious activities to support law enforcement.

The suspects are in the custody of the Estancia MPS. Nem faces charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, specifically Sections 5 and 11, and RA 10591. Christy and Leo face charges under Section 11 of RA 9165.

The two minors are under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for intervention. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)