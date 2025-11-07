5 nabbed, P918,000 shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

FIVE drug suspects, including one identified high-value individual (HVI) and four street-level individuals (SLIs), were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) in Barangay Calapdan, Estancia, Iloilo, at around 1:59 p.m. on November 6, 2025.

Police recovered approximately 135 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P918,000, along with buy-bust money and various non-drug items.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Erol, 33 (HVI), a resident of Barangay Lumbia, Estancia; alias Jojo, 53; and alias Bobby, 47, both from Barangay Bolaqueña, Estancia; alias Burnok, 27; and alias Von, 27, both from Barangay Poblacion, Carles, Iloilo.

The operation’s primary target, alias Toto, 35, a high-value individual from Barangay Lumbia, remains at large.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 regional director, praised the operation, saying: “This operation is a testament to our strong resolve to protect our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. I commend our police units for their dedication and persistence.”

“Walang puwang sa Western Visayas ang iligal na droga,” Ligan added.

(Illegal drugs have no place in Western Visayas.)

The suspects are detained at the Estancia Municipal Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)