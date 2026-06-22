5,000 seedlings bagged at Garden of Love to mitigate urban heat

THE Office of City Environment and Natural Resources Officer (OCenro), alongside the Office of the General Services Officer (OCGSO), Iloilo City Greening and Beautification Division, and Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW), mobilized 350 personnel and volunteers to pot 5,000 seedlings at the Garden of Love on June 19, 2026.

This collaborative effort directly expanded the City Government's ongoing environmental sustainability and tree-growing operations, reinforcing local climate resilience.

These seedlings are prepared for planting across open spaces throughout Iloilo City.

By adding more trees, the city aims to create microclimates or small pockets of dense greenery that naturally shade and cool the surrounding air.

This practical step will help lower local temperatures, reduce urban heat, and make the city a much more comfortable and livable place for everyone. (PR)