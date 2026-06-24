517 Ilonggo families move closer to land ownership

MORE than 517 households may now officially own the lots they occupy following the release and signing of Contracts to Sell for the San Juan Villanueva-Sian Housing Site in Molo District.

At only P200 per square meter, beneficiaries identified as on-site residents are given the opportunity to gradually acquire ownership of their lots over a period of 10 years under terms designed to be affordable and responsive to their circumstances.

With housing for all among the priorities of her administration, Mayor Raisa Treñas emphasized during the June 22 ceremony that a truly progressive and inclusive city ensures access to safe and secure housing while creating opportunities for its people.

“Sang ginpamangkot ako ni Atty. Peter pila ang ipapay-out nga value, nagsabat ko kon pila man ang ginbakal sang gobyerno 30 years ago. Waay na nag-interes pa, waay na nagdugang pa,” said Treñas.

“We are not just building structures for those who are struggling and homeless; we are also actively creating spaces for our rising middle class -- those hard-working Ilonggos who are just starting out in life, building their careers, and raising young families,” she added.

Iloilo City Local Housing Office (ICLHO) head Peter Millare said reaching this milestone took years of preparation as the city complied with all requirements of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), including the subdivision survey plan, right-of-way clearances, and other documentary requirements similar to those required of private developers. The ICLHO also conducted occupancy validation and master list rectification.

More than three decades after the Iloilo City Government acquired the property, the DHSUD issued Certificate of Registration No. 0002061 and License to Sell No. 0002068 on September 12, 2024, paving the way for the formal disposition of the lots to qualified beneficiaries.

“Pag-abot na to sa Registry of Deeds, without the License to Sell, indi mo ma-transfer ang title. But now, we have License to Sell and Certificate of Registration for the whole Villanueva-Sian. Actually 695 na diri ka homelots pero 517 lang ang nauna,” explained Millare.

Once beneficiaries complete their payments to the city, a Deed of Absolute Sale may be executed and the transfer of title processed, with assistance available from the City Government.

“Isa man ka bagay ngaa gina-work out naton ang repayment para whatever makolekta naton, gasulod sa socialized housing development fund nga gina-rolling naman naton for another housing project,” he added.

The San Juan Villanueva-Sian Housing Site is one of the city's housing initiatives under the “Pasilong” program, alongside Kauswagan Residences, Iloilo Residences Public Rental Housing, Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex, Uswag Residential Complex, Westville Residences, and Batiano Village.

“On-site ini sya. Meaning kon diin sila nag-istar sang una amo na na ang gintakus nga para i-process nga mangin ila,” the ICLHO head said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Undersecretary Michelle Anne Gonzales of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), PCUP Commissioner for the Visayas Atty. Bret B. Monsanto, PCUP Regional Director Chloe Osano-Monsanto, DHSUD Regional Director Eva Maria P. Marfil, ENP, National Youth Commission (NYC) Assistant Secretary Michelle Mae Gonzales, and NYC Representative Kent Rubino.

Also in attendance were City Councilors Miguel Treñas, Nene Dela Llana, and Mandrie Malabor, as well as officials of Barangay San Juan, Molo. (PR)