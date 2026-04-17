54 firearms surrendered, 10 suspects arrested

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded a total of 54 firearms surrendered during a weeklong series of operations conducted from April 6 to 12, 2026, as part of intensified efforts to curb illegal possession of firearms and maintain peace and order in the region.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the significant number of surrendered firearms highlights the growing cooperation of the public and the effectiveness of sustained police engagement.

“The increasing number of firearms voluntarily surrendered is a clear indication that our campaign is gaining the trust and cooperation of the public. This is a crucial step in preventing violence and ensuring safer communities,” Ligan said.

Records from PRO 6 showed that a total of nine operations were carried out across Western Visayas during the period, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspects and the recovery of nine additional firearms.

In addition to the surrendered firearms, authorities reported that 31 firearms were deposited for safekeeping, further reflecting the compliance of licensed gun holders with government regulations and advisories.

Police officials said the figures demonstrate the combined effect of enforcement operations and community-based information campaigns encouraging individuals to turn over unlicensed firearms and properly secure legally owned weapons.

The campaign also led to the voluntary surrender of 10 explosives, which authorities said significantly contributes to reducing potential threats in communities.

PRO 6 noted that various police units across the region contributed to the accomplishment, with gains recorded in both surrendered and deposited firearms, signaling increased awareness among firearm holders regarding the risks and legal consequences of unauthorized possession.

Authorities emphasized that the surrender and deposit of firearms are part of broader security measures aimed at preventing gun-related incidents, particularly amid ongoing public safety initiatives in Western Visayas.

Ligan reiterated that the police will continue to intensify operations against loose firearms, including law enforcement actions and sustained public information drives, to further strengthen security efforts in the region.

PRO 6 assured that its campaign against loose firearms will remain relentless as part of proactive measures to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order across Western Visayas.

The police also urged the public to continue supporting the campaign by cooperating with authorities and complying with existing firearm regulations to help build safer communities.

The police reiterated their commitment to uphold public safety by maintaining a strong presence in communities and addressing threats posed by loose firearms and explosives.

PRO 6 said it will sustain coordination with various stakeholders to strengthen its campaign and ensure that firearm regulations are strictly implemented across the region.

The regional police office emphasized that efforts to recover loose firearms remain a key component of its mandate to secure communities and prevent criminal activities.

Authorities also highlighted that the voluntary surrender of firearms helps reduce the risk of these weapons being used in crimes, thereby contributing to the overall safety of the public.

PRO 6 continues to encourage individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms or explosives to voluntarily surrender these items to authorities to avoid legal consequences and support peacekeeping efforts.

The police assured that all surrendered and deposited firearms are properly documented and secured in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Officials added that public cooperation remains essential in sustaining the gains achieved through the campaign against loose firearms.

PRO 6 said it remains committed to intensifying its operations and strengthening partnerships with communities to achieve long-term peace and security in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)