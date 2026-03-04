551 Iloilo City OFWs in Middle East under monitoring

A TOTAL of 551 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Iloilo City currently deployed in several Middle East countries are under monitoring by the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

A monitoring report released by the Iloilo City Government showed that Saudi Arabia has the highest number of Ilonggo OFWs with 192, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 159, Kuwait with 65, Bahrain with 62, Qatar with 38, Israel with 19, Oman with 11, Jerusalem with four, and Lebanon with one.

Of the total monitored workers, 106 have been profiled and confirmed safe, while 441 cases are still undergoing verification by concerned authorities. Four OFWs have also been listed for possible repatriation.

According to the report, most OFWs being monitored are located in Saudi Arabia where 172 cases are still under verification and one worker has been identified for repatriation.

In the United Arab Emirates, 123 OFWs remain under verification while 32 have already been confirmed safe.

Kuwait has 65 monitored OFWs, including 52 undergoing verification, 12 already confirmed safe and one listed for possible repatriation.

Bahrain recorded 62 OFWs, with 56 still under verification and four already verified as safe.

In Qatar, 38 OFWs are under monitoring, with 28 still for verification and 10 confirmed safe.

Oman has 11 monitored workers, with one confirmed safe and 10 still undergoing verification.

Israel has 19 monitored OFWs who have all been confirmed safe, while Lebanon recorded one OFW who has also been verified safe.

Jerusalem has four OFWs who were likewise confirmed safe.

Peso said recent reports from the workers indicated concerns related to financial constraints, particularly difficulties in remitting money to their families in the Philippines due to the prevailing situation in their host countries.

“Recent reports indicate that some migrant workers have raised concerns regarding financial constraints, particularly difficulties in remitting money to their families in the Philippines due to the prevailing situation,” the report stated.

The report also noted that several OFWs have expressed their intent to request immediate repatriation should the security situation in their areas escalate.

“Additionally, a number of OFWs have formally expressed their intent to request immediate repatriation should the security risk in their respective areas escalate to a high level,” the report added.

The Peso said it continues to closely monitor the situation of Ilonggo OFWs through constant coordination with partner recruitment agencies, direct communication with the workers and their families, and other available communication channels.

“The office remains committed to providing timely assistance and ensuring the safety and welfare of all affected OFWs,” the report stated. (Leo Solinap)