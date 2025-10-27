58 nabbed, P10.8M shabu seized in PRO 6 weeklong anti-drug ops

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) intensified its anti-illegal drug operations through a weeklong campaign dubbed “Birada Semana.”

The campaign resulted in the arrest of 58 drug personalities and the confiscation of 1,591.4 grams of shabu worth an estimated P10,821,520, along with 25 grams of marijuana, across the region from 12 midnight of October 20 to 11:59 p.m. of October 26, 2025.

A total of 48 operations were conducted, underscoring PRO 6’s sustained efforts to eradicate the illegal drug trade in Western Visayas.

Of the arrested suspects, 16 were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 42 as street-level individuals (SLIs). Police said these arrests highlight their continued drive to dismantle and weaken drug networks operating in the region.

One of the major operations during the campaign led to the arrest of two HVIs—alias Shaggy, 43, of Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, and alias Juni, 44, of Arevalo District, Iloilo City. The operation, conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), took place at around 12:12 p.m. on October 24, 2025, in Zone 1, Barangay Airport, Mandurriao District. Recovered from the suspects were 200 grams of shabu.

In a separate buy-bust operation at 11:46 p.m. on October 21, 2025, Icpo-CDEU arrested another HVI identified as alias Jan Jan, 25, a market porter and resident of City Proper District, Iloilo City. The operation, conducted in Barangay Kauswagan, City Proper District, led to the seizure of 150 grams of shabu.

Another major operation was carried out at around 10 p.m. on October 23, 2025, in Zone 2, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City, resulting in the arrest of four HVIs identified as alias Tol/Bon2x, 33; alias Ron2, 29; alias JS, 21; and alias John, 23.

Police recovered approximately 142 grams of shabu during the operation. Three of the suspects are residents of Molo District, while one is from Guimaras.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating teams for their consistent performance and commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.

“These successful operations send a strong message that PRO 6 remains firm and relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs. We will not stop until our communities are safe and drug-free. Our commitment to a drug-free Western Visayas is unwavering,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the total estimated value of the seized shabu was around P10.8 million. PRO 6 continues to appeal to the public to support the government’s anti-drug initiatives by reporting suspicious activities in their communities to local police stations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)