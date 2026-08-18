59 loose firearms surrendered to Western Visayas police

FIFTY-NINE loose firearms were voluntarily surrendered to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) during its intensified campaign against illegal and unregistered firearms across Western Visayas from 6 a.m. on August 15 to 5:59 a.m. on August 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the continued voluntary surrender of loose firearms helps prevent crime and violence while demonstrating the public’s trust and cooperation with law enforcement.

“Ang bawat loose firearm na naaalis sa komunidad ay isang potensyal na banta na ating napipigilan. Ang patuloy na boluntaryong pagsuko ng mga armas ay malinaw ding pagpapakita ng tiwala ng ating mga kababayan sa kapulisan at ng kanilang pakikiisa sa ating layuning mapanatili ang kapayapaan at seguridad,” Tuaño said.

(Every loose firearm removed from the community represents a potential threat averted. The continued voluntary surrender of weapons also clearly demonstrates the public's trust in the police force and their cooperation with our goal of maintaining peace and security.)

Based on PRO 6 records, police conducted 67 operations related to loose firearms during the 24-hour period.

Aside from the 59 firearms voluntarily surrendered, police recorded 10 explosive devices and 31 firearms deposited for safekeeping while their owners processed the renewal of their registrations.

The figures formed part of the regional police office’s continuing campaign to reduce the number of illegal and unregistered firearms circulating in communities throughout Western Visayas.

Tuaño urged firearm owners and other members of the public to continue cooperating with authorities by voluntarily turning over firearms that are unlicensed or unregistered.

“Hinihikayat natin ang publiko na ipagpatuloy ang pakikipagtulungan at kusang isuko ang mga hindi lisensiyado o hindi rehistradong armas. Sa pagtutulungan ng kapulisan at komunidad, mas nagiging ligtas ang Western Visayas,” he said.

(We encourage the public to continue cooperating and to voluntarily surrender unlicensed or unregistered firearms. Through the collaboration between the police and the community, Western Visayas becomes safer.)

PRO 6 said it would continue to intensify its campaign against loose firearms through intelligence-driven operations, police-community engagement, and coordination with local government units and other stakeholders.

The regional police office said the campaign is part of its efforts to pursue responsive, trusted, and transformative policing for a safer Western Visayas.

The campaign is also aligned with the Philippine National Police vision of “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”

Police authorities have continued to encourage the public to cooperate with law enforcement efforts aimed at removing illegal and unregistered firearms from communities.

The voluntary surrender and safekeeping of firearms also form part of PRO 6’s measures to account for weapons in the region while firearm owners process the necessary registration requirements.

During the reporting period, the 59 voluntarily surrendered firearms represented the largest category among the firearms accounted for by police, followed by the 31 firearms deposited for safekeeping.

The 31 deposited firearms were placed under safekeeping while their registration renewals were being processed, according to PRO 6.

Meanwhile, the 10 explosive devices were also recorded as part of the regional police office’s loose firearms campaign during the same period.

PRO 6 did not provide a breakdown of the types or calibers of the 59 surrendered firearms, the classifications of the explosive devices, or the police units and provinces where the firearms and explosives were recorded.

The regional police office also did not provide details on whether arrests were made during the 67 operations.

PRO 6 said its campaign would continue through intelligence-based police operations as well as coordination and engagement with communities, local governments, and other concerned sectors.

Tuaño stressed that removing loose firearms from communities reduces potential threats while public cooperation contributes to the regional police office’s efforts to maintain peace and security.

The regional police office continued to call on residents possessing unlicensed or unregistered firearms to voluntarily surrender them to authorities, as it strengthens efforts against loose firearms throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)