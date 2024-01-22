595 enlisted personnel get promoted in 3ID

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, Philippine Army celebrated the promotion of 595 enlisted personnel to higher ranks at Camp General Macario Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Of the total, 281 individuals were promoted to the rank of sergeant while 314 were elevated to the level of Corporal.

Out of the 595 promotees, 52 were sent to the 3ID Headquarters, 35 went on to become sergeants, and 17 more were promoted to corporal.

The ceremony was presided over by Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID. He was joined by Brigadier General Leonardo I. Peña, assistant division commander, in the formal donning of ranks for newly promoted members after the flag ceremony Monday morning.

Sison congratulated the promotees on their promotion, praising their hard work and dedication, which led to their well-deserved advancement.

Sison praised Spearhead Troopers for their contributions to 3ID's 2023 campaign, which resulted in the deaths of four NPA terrorists and the seizure of eight firearms.

"The 3ID will sustain the gains, continue the momentum, and focus on the campaign to dismantle the remaining guerrilla fronts in the Panay Front and Central Front of Komiteng-Rehiyon Panay," Sison said.

Sison praised the Spearhead Troopers' collective efforts and commitment, highlighting their significant role in the division's successful 2023 campaigns.

Sison commended the Spearhead Troopers for their collective efforts and commitment in the division's 2023 campaigns, expressing pride and appreciation for their dedication to national security.

"However, sometimes there are setbacks, but this will inspire us to continue our mission to eliminate and dismantle all existing guerilla fronts in Western and Central Visayas,” Sison said. (SunStar Philippines)