5th most wanted in Iloilo nabbed for statutory rape

POLICE arrested a 19-year-old suspect, alias Toto, the province’s fifth most wanted person (MWP), for three counts of statutory rape in Barangay Poblacion, Maasin, Iloilo around 4:20 p.m. on November 26, 2025.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Maasin, Iloilo, is wanted for three counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A(1)(D) in relation to Article 266-B(5) of the Revised Penal Code.

The accused is currently detained at the Maasin MPS for proper disposition.

The arrest was made by personnel of the 603rd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas, with support from the RMFB 6 Headquarters, Maasin Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office – Provincial Intelligence Unit, by virtue of a warrant issued by Branch 76 of Janiuay, Iloilo on November 24, 2025, with no bail recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the coordinated efforts of the operating units involved in the operation.

“I commend our operating units for their dedication and vigilance that led to the arrest of one of the province’s most wanted persons. This successful operation demonstrates our firm commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable," Ligan said.

"PRO 6 remains steadfast in protecting our communities, and I urge everyone in the community to continue supporting us in the fight against all forms of criminality to keep Region 6 safe,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)