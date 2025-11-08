5th most wanted in Western Visayas nabbed in Carles for child abuse

THE region’s fifth most wanted man was arrested by joint operatives of the Carles Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd IPMFC) in Barangay Poblacion, Carles, Iloilo, at 10:58 a.m. on November 7, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias Ayat, 39, a farmer, and a resident of Carles, Iloilo. He was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for two counts of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on November 6, 2025, by the Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 66, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, with a recommended bail of P80,000 per count.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), commended the arresting team.

“I commend the exemplary efforts of the Carles MPS and the 2nd IPMFC for the successful arrest of the region's top 5 most wanted person, a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of our children,” said Ligan.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan also praised the officers’ dedication.

“Ginapanginbulahan ko gid ang Carles MPS sa ila madinalag-on nga operasyon sa pagdakop sang Top 5 Regional Most Wanted Person sang Western Visayas… Handa ang inyo mga Ilonggo cops nga protektahan ang aton mga kasimanwa batok sa mga kriminal,” Razalan said.

(I congratulate the Carles MPS on their successful operation in the arrest of the Top 5 Regional Most Wanted Person of Western Visayas... Your Ilonggo cops are ready to protect our fellow citizens against criminals.)

The suspect remains in the custody of Carles MPS pending the proper disposition of his case, as authorities continue efforts to ensure public safety across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)