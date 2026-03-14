5th most wanted man in Iloilo province arrested in Lambunao

A 34-YEAR-OLD laborer, listed as the province’s fifth Most Wanted Person (MWP), was arrested by police for frustrated murder in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Lambunao, Iloilo at about 7:21 p.m. on March 12, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Carl, a resident of Lambunao, Iloilo, who was ranked among the fifth MWP in the province for the crime of frustrated murder.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Lambunao under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), in coordination with the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC) and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6) – Provincial Intelligence Team Iloilo (PIT).

Authorities served a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo, dated March 10, 2026.

The court recommended a bail bond of P200,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused.

Police said the successful operation reflects the continued efforts of the PRO 6 and its provincial units to intensify the campaign against wanted persons across the region.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Lambunao MPS for proper disposition of his case and further legal proceedings. Police said the arrest also serves as a warning to other fugitives that authorities remain committed to tracking down individuals facing criminal charges.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the arresting units and emphasized the police commitment to pursuing wanted persons.

“Ang tagumpay na ito ay hindi lamang para sa aming mga kapulisan kundi para sa buong komunidad. Isang kriminal ang nailagay sa kustodiya, isang biktima ang nabigyan ng hustisya, at tiniyak namin na ang iba pang kriminal ay magiging susunod naming target. Sa lahat ng wanted persons diyan, hindi kami titigil hanggang kayo ay hindi nahuhuli,” Ligan said.

(This victory is not only for our police officers but for the entire community. A criminal has been taken into custody, a victim has been given justice, and we have ensured that other criminals will be our next targets. To all the wanted persons out there, we will not stop until you are caught.)

The arrest of Carl, police said, underscores the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) to locate and arrest individuals facing criminal charges in courts across the region.

The arresting units said the suspect will remain in police custody pending further legal processes related to the frustrated murder case filed against him in court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)