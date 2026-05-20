5th most wanted person in Antique arrested

THE San Remigio Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) arrested alias Jun, 24, the fifth provincial most wanted person (MWP), during a manhunt operation in Barangay Aningalan, San Remigio, Antique, on May 19, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating personnel for the successful arrest and reiterated the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) commitment to protecting women and children.

“PRO 6 remains relentless in running after wanted persons, especially those accused of crimes against children. We assure the public that we will continue to intensify our operations to ensure that offenders are held accountable before the law. We also encourage victims and their families to cooperate with authorities so justice may be served,” Ligan said.

The arrest was carried out by the tracker team of the Antppo and personnel of the San Remigio MPS by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 12, San Jose, Antique.

The suspect was charged with Statutory Rape through Sexual Assault under Article 266-A, Paragraph 2 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353, in relation to Section 5(b) of RA 7610, as amended by RA 11648.

The warrant of arrest was dated May 15, 2026, with recommended bail set at P10,000.

Authorities said the accused is currently under the custody of the San Remigio MPS pending proper judicial proceedings.

Police officials said the operation forms part of the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons and individuals facing criminal charges, particularly those involving crimes against women and children. (Leo Solinap)