5th most wanted person in Iloilo province arrested in Mina

THE Mina Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with the Lambunao MPS, arrested the fifth most wanted person (MWP) in Iloilo province during an operation in Barangay Mina West, Mina, Iloilo at 7:45 p.m. on March 8, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the arresting teams for the successful operation and reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting communities.

“I commend our operatives on the ground for this successful arrest. This highlights our unwavering commitment to law enforcement and public safety. To everyone, especially wanted criminals, we will not stop until you are brought to justice and placed behind bars,” Ligan said.

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as alias Upod, 23, a resident of Janiuay, Iloilo.

Police said the suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on February 12, 2026 by the Regional Trial Court 6, Branch 6, Sixth Judicial Region in Dumangas, Iloilo, for the crime of lascivious conduct under Section 5, paragraph B of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The court recommended a bail bond of P200,000 for the accused’s temporary liberty.

The arrest was carried out through a coordinated effort between personnel of the Mina and Lambunao MPS as part of intensified operations against wanted persons across the province.

Following the arrest, Upod was brought to the Mina MPS for documentation and proper disposition of the case.

Authorities said the operation forms part of the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 to locate and arrest individuals facing criminal charges, particularly those listed among the most wanted persons.

Police officials emphasized that sustained coordination among police units and the community remains essential in tracking down fugitives and ensuring they are presented before the courts.

Police also urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by providing information that could help authorities locate individuals with standing warrants of arrest.

Authorities said the suspect will remain under police custody while awaiting further legal proceedings in connection with the case filed against him. (Leo Solinap)