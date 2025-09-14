5th most wanted person in Palawan arrested in Carles, Iloilo

THE fifth most wanted person (MWP) at the municipal level of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) under Police Regional Office Mimaropa (PRO 4B), was arrested in Barangay Bancal, Carles, Iloilo, on September 12, 2025.

Around 4:12 p.m., the tracker team of Carles Municipal Police Station apprehended alias Lorenzo, 38, a laborer and resident of Carles, Iloilo.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the coordination between PRO 6 and PRO 4B in carrying out the arrest.

“The arrest of alias ‘Lorenzo’ shows that criminals cannot escape justice, no matter where they try to hide. Our police units will continue to strengthen cooperation across regions to ensure wanted persons face the consequences of their crimes,” Ligan said.

The arrest was by virtue of a warrant of arrest for rape issued on December 23, 2023, by Branch 164, Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Roxas, Palawan. No bail was recommended for the case.

Alias Lorenzo is now under the custody of Carles MPS for proper disposition.

PRO 6 said the arrest highlights their intensified manhunt operations against wanted criminals to help ensure peace, justice, and safety in Western Visayas and other regions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)