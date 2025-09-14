5th most wanted person in Western Visayas arrested in Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) announced the arrest of the fifth most wanted person (MWP) at the regional level during an operation in Barangay Daja, Maasin, Iloilo on Friday afternoon, September 12, 2025.

Around 1:50 p.m., personnel of the Maasin Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from the 1st Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), apprehended alias Toto, 38, a laborer and resident of Maasin.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, lauded the operating teams for their successful operation.

“The capture of alias ‘Toto’ affirms our relentless commitment to bring wanted criminals to justice. This success should reassure the public that PRO 6 remains steadfast in its duty to protect communities and ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law,” Ligan said.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest for four counts of rape by carnal knowledge, with no bail bond recommended.

Alias Toto is now under the custody of the Maasin MPS for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)