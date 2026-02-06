6 drug suspects nabbed, P1.49M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) operatives arrested six suspected drug personalities, including three high-value individuals (HVIs) and three street-value individuals (SVIs), and seized around 220 grams of shabu worth P1.49 million.

The arrest and seizure happened during a drug bust in Zone 7, Barangay Pulo Maestra Vita, Oton, Iloilo, at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Police identified the HVIs as alias Jeffrey, 37; his live-in partner alias Zaza, 45; and alias Mark, 28, while the SVIs were alias Sha, 27; alias Nato, 36; and alias Syd, 37.

Investigators said the suspects were arrested after selling one sachet of shabu to a police poseur-buyer, which immediately led to their apprehension.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“Every drug personality arrested and every gram of shabu seized means lives saved and families protected. Our fight against illegal drugs is not just about enforcement, it is about safeguarding the future of our communities. PRO 6 will remain relentless in running after those who attempt to poison our streets,” Ligan said.

Police said Jeffrey, a resident of Barangay Jibao-an Norte, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, and Zaza, also a resident of the same barangay, were temporarily staying in Zone 7, Barangay Pulo Maestra Vita, Oton, Iloilo, at the time of the operation.

Mark, Sha, Nato were residents of Barangay Jibao-an, Pavia, Iloilo, while Syd was a resident of Zone 7, Barangay Pulo Maestra Vita, Oton, Iloilo.

Investigators said Jeffrey, Zaza, and Mark were the primary targets of the buy-bust. The three allegedly conspired in selling illegal drugs, prompting the police to conduct the operation after an intensive intelligence build-up and information from community sources.

A subsequent search yielded nine additional sachets and one knot-tied plastic bag containing a total of 220 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, three Android cellular phones, several empty plastic sachets, and other non-drug items.

Police estimated the total standard drug price of the seized illegal drugs at P1,496,000.

Authorities said the three SVIs were working with the live-in couple in the illegal drug trade, particularly in repacking shabu into smaller sachets for distribution before sale.

The operation was led by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas and the Oton Municipal Police Station.

The suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of illegal drugs), Section 11 (possession of illegal drugs), and Section 26 (conspiracy to commit a drug offense), Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. These offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

The PRO 6 has committed to ongoing intelligence-driven operations to combat illegal drug proliferation in the region, aiming to create safer communities.

It called for public cooperation and encouraged residents to report any information regarding illegal drug activities to assist in maintaining the anti-drug campaign in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)