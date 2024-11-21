6 NPA rebels killed, 8 firearms seized in Negros Occidental clash

SIX remnants of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed and eight high-powered firearms were seized during a clash with combined troops from the Army's 47th and 15th Infantry Battalions in Candoni, Negros Occidental at 3:43 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The encounter occurred after local residents tipped off authorities about the presence of armed members of the dismantled South West Front (SWF), Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS) in Barangay Gatuslao.

The Army units were conducting combat operations in response to the information.

The firefight, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, resulted in the deaths of six NPA members and the seizure of eight high-powered firearms, including five M16 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and one M653 rifle.

No casualties were reported on the government side. The identities of the neutralized NPA remnants are still being verified.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, said the encounter was a testament to their commitment to preventing the terrorist group's resurgence.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Negrenses, who are working alongside us as our troops relentlessly pursue and eliminate the remaining NPAs. Together, we will continue to protect and sustain the gains we have made in the Island with a Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) environment,” Sison said.

Sison warned the remaining NPA or Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members, as he urged them to abandon their violent path and choose peace.

"There is still time to choose a peaceful way where you can have a fresh start. Lay down your arms and return to the fold of the law. Avoid the fate your comrades have met. Your families, communities, and government are waiting to welcome you back and support you as you build a new life," Sison said.

Meanwhile, the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion seized an "arms cache" or hidden store of weapons from the NPA in Barangay Busog, Valderrama, Antique on November 21, 2024.

There have been no reports of an encounter between the NPA and the government troops, likely due to the soldiers being in the field and the difficulty in receiving cellphone signals. (Leo Solinap)