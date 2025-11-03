61IB activates disaster response team in Miagao ahead of 'Tino'

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) of the Philippine Army has activated its disaster response unit, the Hunter Emergency Action Response Team (Heart), to lead humanitarian and emergency operations as Tropical Storm Tino approaches Western Visayas.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, the 61IB, based in Miagao, Iloilo, began coordinating with local government units (LGUs), the Office of Civil Defense, and other key agencies to ensure swift and organized disaster preparedness.

The battalion’s response unit is trained in evacuation, search and rescue, and relief distribution, and is equipped to respond to emergencies in both urban and remote areas.

“Our Heart unit embodies the battalion’s commitment to protecting lives and restoring hope during calamities,” said Dulawan. “We are not just soldiers, we are first responders, community partners, and protectors.”

The battalion has conducted pre-deployment briefings and readiness checks for Heart personnel, prepositioned supplies and mobility assets in strategic locations, and established real-time coordination with local and national disaster agencies.

Public advisories and community engagement activities are also being carried out to enhance safety awareness and preparedness among residents.

Dulawan said the battalion is committed to ensuring that communities within its area of responsibility are ready to respond to any eventuality brought by the approaching storm.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and comply with evacuation protocols if necessary.

The 61IB, through Heart, continues to stand by its mission to serve with courage, compassion, and commitment during times of disaster.

For updates and emergency assistance, the public may contact the 61IB at (0956) 784 0734. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)