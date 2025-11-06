61IB conducts disaster response operations in Iloilo, Antique

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB), based in Miagao, Iloilo, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, launched disaster response and rescue operations from November 3 to 5, 2025, across Iloilo and Antique provinces following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

The battalion deployed personnel and equipment to assist local government units in clearing debris, rescuing stranded residents, and distributing emergency relief supplies in affected areas.

The initiative formed part of the Philippine Army’s continuing effort to help mitigate the storm’s impact and ensure the safety of communities within its area of responsibility.

Dulawan emphasized the battalion’s readiness to respond to disasters, saying, “Our troops are trained not only for combat but also for humanitarian missions. In times of calamity, we stand ready to serve and protect our people.”

Local officials and residents expressed gratitude to the Philippine Army for its quick action and coordination with local authorities, noting the timely assistance provided to hard-hit communities.

The Philippine Army reiterated its commitment to public service and disaster preparedness, affirming its vital role in supporting the government’s relief and recovery operations during emergencies. (Leo Solinap)