61IB joins 12th Hablon Festival in Miagao

THE Philippine Army’s 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB), based in Miagao, Iloilo, and under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, joined the 12th Hablon Festival on September 16, 2025, in solidarity with the people of Miagao.

The unit took part in the Opening Mass at the St. Thomas of Villanova Church, which marked the start of the week-long celebration.

The battalion also marched with civic groups during the Civic and Float Parade along Tajanlangit Street, highlighting unity and service.

Dulawan said the battalion’s participation showed its commitment to fostering ties with the community.

“Our involvement in the Hablon Festival is a way to honor the traditions of Miagao while reinforcing our role as partners in peace and development,” Dulawan said.

The event was attended by the Miagao Local Government Unit led by Municipal Mayor Engineer Oscar “Richard” Garin Jr., along with representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Education (DepEd), market vendors, barangay health workers, nutrition scholars, child development workers, and other community groups.

The Philippine Army said it continues to build strong relationships with local communities by joining cultural events, civic programs, and peace building initiatives.

The 12th Hablon Festival highlighted Miagao’s weaving traditions while underscoring unity and cooperation between the military and civilians. (Leo Solinap)