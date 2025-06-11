61IB RCSP 'Serbisyo Caravan' in Igbaras to deliver government services

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion of the Philippine Army based in Miagao, Iloilo joined the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) “Serbisyo Caravan” in Barangay Lab-on, Igbaras. bringing essential government services to residents n June 10, 2025.

The event was organized in partnership with the Municipal Government of Igbaras and various national and local agencies to reach communities affected by insurgency.

Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr., commanding officer of the 61IB, said the activity reflects the Army’s continuing commitment to peace and development in far-flung barangays.

Balgos stated that their presence in these communities signifies their commitment to bringing the government closer to the people and promoting peace through public service.

Balgos was joined by First Lieutenant John Adrian Latigay, Bravo Company commander, and Second Lieutenant Shy Marie Fajilagutan, acting Civil Military Operations officer.

The Army provided free haircuts, optical checkups, and distributed eyeglasses through a partnership with Dr. Ma. Cristina Basco.

Igbaras Mayor Vicente Escorpion Jr., Barangay Captain Cirilo Ermeje, and other officials attended the event.

Government agencies such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Iloilo Provincial Government, Philippine National Police (PNP), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Public Employment Service Office (Peso), Department of Education (DepEd), Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO), Rural Health Office (RHO), and the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PRDO) participated in the caravan.

The RCSP, anchored on Executive Order 70, uses a whole-of-nation approach to end local communist armed conflict through inclusive governance and service delivery.

The 61IB reaffirmed its support for the national peace agenda by actively engaging conflict-affected communities and ensuring government services reach those in need. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)